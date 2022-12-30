Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) Stock Price Up 3.2%

Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST – Get Rating) shares rose 3.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.31 and last traded at $10.28. Approximately 1,736 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 69,306 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.96.

Absolute Software Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.10.

Get Absolute Software alerts:

Absolute Software Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.0585 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. Absolute Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently -45.10%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Absolute Software Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trigran Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Absolute Software by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 5,207,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,240,000 after purchasing an additional 160,666 shares during the last quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Absolute Software by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,943,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,749,000 after acquiring an additional 120,581 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Absolute Software by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,864,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,642,000 after acquiring an additional 603,705 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Absolute Software by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,714,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,019,000 after acquiring an additional 451,372 shares during the period. Finally, Divisar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Absolute Software by 144.8% in the 1st quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,448,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,282,000 after acquiring an additional 856,695 shares during the period. 75.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides software services that support the management and security of computing devices, applications, data, and networks for various organizations. The company's Absolute platform offer Absolute Visibility that provides information on device hardware, software, and location; Absolute Control that provide remediation capabilities, such as the ability to remotely freeze devices and delete data; Absolute Resilience, which offer remote scripting, self-healing for critical apps, investigation and recovery services, and sensitive data identification; Absolute Ransomware Response that enables organizations to assess their ransomware preparedness for endpoints, monitors their endpoint cyber hygiene across the entire device fleet and allows for an expedited endpoint recovery; Absolute VPN an enterprise solution; Absolute ZTNA that protects networks and employees with real time risk analysis; and Absolute Insights for Network provides real-time data about device, application, and network performance in a single pane of glass.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Absolute Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Absolute Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.