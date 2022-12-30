Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) Stock Price Up 3.2%

Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST – Get Rating) shares rose 3.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.31 and last traded at $10.28. Approximately 1,736 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 69,306 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.96.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.10.
The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.0585 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. Absolute Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently -45.10%.
Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides software services that support the management and security of computing devices, applications, data, and networks for various organizations. The company's Absolute platform offer Absolute Visibility that provides information on device hardware, software, and location; Absolute Control that provide remediation capabilities, such as the ability to remotely freeze devices and delete data; Absolute Resilience, which offer remote scripting, self-healing for critical apps, investigation and recovery services, and sensitive data identification; Absolute Ransomware Response that enables organizations to assess their ransomware preparedness for endpoints, monitors their endpoint cyber hygiene across the entire device fleet and allows for an expedited endpoint recovery; Absolute VPN an enterprise solution; Absolute ZTNA that protects networks and employees with real time risk analysis; and Absolute Insights for Network provides real-time data about device, application, and network performance in a single pane of glass.
