Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

AYI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $181.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $225.00 to $208.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $225.00 to $208.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Acuity Brands from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Acuity Brands has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $204.00.

AYI opened at $167.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $180.86 and a 200 day moving average of $171.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.00. Acuity Brands has a fifty-two week low of $142.71 and a fifty-two week high of $220.97.

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 4th. The electronics maker reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Acuity Brands will post 12.47 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYI. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Acuity Brands in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Acuity Brands by 60.2% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 165 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Acuity Brands by 52.7% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 197 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Acuity Brands during the third quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Acuity Brands by 23.6% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, RELOC Wiring Solutions, and OPTOTRONIC brands.

