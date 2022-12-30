Adams Natural Resources Fund (NYSE:PEO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,006 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 57,316 shares.The stock last traded at $21.57 and had previously closed at $21.66.
Adams Natural Resources Fund Trading Down 0.4 %
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.30.
Adams Natural Resources Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. This is a boost from Adams Natural Resources Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Adams Natural Resources Fund Company Profile
Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The firm manages closed-end equity fund focused on the energy and material sectors. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Adams Natural Resources Fund (PEO)
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
- 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Hold for the Long Haul
Receive News & Ratings for Adams Natural Resources Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adams Natural Resources Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.