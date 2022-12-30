Adams Natural Resources Fund (NYSE:PEO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,006 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 57,316 shares.The stock last traded at $21.57 and had previously closed at $21.66.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Trading Down 0.4 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.30.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. This is a boost from Adams Natural Resources Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Adams Natural Resources Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 13,896 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Adams Natural Resources Fund during the second quarter worth $66,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 27.8% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 0.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 174,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 4,262 shares in the last quarter. 31.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The firm manages closed-end equity fund focused on the energy and material sectors. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

