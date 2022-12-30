Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Bought by Intermede Investment Partners Ltd

Intermede Investment Partners Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 550,498 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 112,429 shares during the period. Adobe makes up 4.2% of Intermede Investment Partners Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd’s holdings in Adobe were worth $151,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Aspiriant LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 13.7% in the second quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 22.1% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 232 shares of the software company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 27.9% in the first quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 4,563 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 11.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 153,520 shares of the software company’s stock worth $56,196,000 after buying an additional 15,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the first quarter worth about $57,922,000. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $3.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $334.00. The company had a trading volume of 6,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,078,400. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.73 and a twelve month high of $578.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $155.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $327.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $351.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity at Adobe

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ADBE. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Adobe from $337.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Oppenheimer downgraded Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Adobe in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $354.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Adobe from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $450.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $413.88.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total value of $865,134.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,728,129.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total value of $865,134.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,728,129.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.92, for a total value of $351,504.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 403,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,329,427.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,561 shares of company stock valued at $9,386,554. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.