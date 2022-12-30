Adshares (ADS) Market Cap Achieves $42.27 Million

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. Adshares has a market cap of $42.27 million and approximately $1.27 million worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Adshares has traded down 3% against the dollar. One Adshares coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.24 or 0.00007462 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00007571 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00027584 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00004345 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002482 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000961 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Adshares Profile

Adshares (CRYPTO:ADS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 30th, 2021. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 34,223,216 coins. The Reddit community for Adshares is https://reddit.com/r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Adshares’ official website is adshares.net. The official message board for Adshares is medium.com/adshares.

Adshares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is a decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using US dollars.

