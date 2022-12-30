ADVA Optical Networking (ETR:ADV) Shares Up 0.4%

ADVA Optical Networking SE (ETR:ADV – Get Rating) shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as €22.12 ($23.53) and last traded at €22.00 ($23.40). 10,147 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 238,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at €21.92 ($23.32).

ADVA Optical Networking Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €21.02 and its 200-day moving average is €19.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.20.

ADVA Optical Networking Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ADVA Optical Networking SE engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of optical and Ethernet-based networking solutions to deliver data, storage, voice, and video services worldwide. It offers open optical transport solutions, such as FSP 3000 open terminals, FSP 3000 open line systems, pluggables and subsystems, and optical access solutions; packet edge and aggregation products, including carrier Ethernet and programmable multilayer edge, metro aggregation, and edge computing products; disaggregated networking, such as packet optical terminals and ensemble activators.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ADVA Optical Networking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADVA Optical Networking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.