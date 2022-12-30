Advaxis (OTCMKTS:ADXS) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Advaxis (OTCMKTS:ADXS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Advaxis Stock Performance
ADXS stock opened at $1.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.47 and a 200-day moving average of $1.83. Advaxis has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $15.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.15.
Advaxis Company Profile
