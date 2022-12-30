Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 308 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,922 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 308 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial accounts for about 1.0% of Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,904,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,685,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,643 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,437,111 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,467,984,000 after buying an additional 755,657 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 19,105,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $906,166,000 after buying an additional 2,110,333 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,142,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $765,627,000 after acquiring an additional 326,545 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,294,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $810,526,000 after acquiring an additional 221,798 shares in the last quarter. 72.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Compass Point cut their price objective on Truist Financial to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $48.50 to $47.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.97.

Truist Financial Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:TFC traded down $0.34 on Friday, hitting $42.86. 6,801 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,628,654. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $68.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.14.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.02). Truist Financial had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 47.71%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

