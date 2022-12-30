Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. Sells 116 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. decreased its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,264 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 334.1% during the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 178 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 73.2% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 213 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UPS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $148.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $197.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.10.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 0.8 %

United Parcel Service stock traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $174.42. The company had a trading volume of 848 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,438,334. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.87 and a 12-month high of $233.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $176.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.01. The firm has a market cap of $150.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.11.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $24.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.34 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 71.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 47.65%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

