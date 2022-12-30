Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. Trims Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PAYX. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Paychex by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 286 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 52.1% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total value of $33,095.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,804,281.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total value of $33,095.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,804,281.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 13,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $1,584,683.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,835,800.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,257 shares of company stock valued at $1,641,657. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Paychex Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ PAYX traded down $1.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $115.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 965 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,727,917. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.66 and a fifty-two week high of $141.92. The company has a market cap of $41.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.14.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. Paychex had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 45.50%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Paychex from $131.00 to $119.00 in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Paychex to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays cut their price target on Paychex from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Paychex from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.46.

Paychex Profile

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Further Reading

