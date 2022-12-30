Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.83.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Affimed from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Affimed in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Affimed in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Affimed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Affimed from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Affimed

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Affimed during the second quarter worth $26,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Affimed during the third quarter worth $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Affimed by 147.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 16,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 9,821 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Affimed by 30.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,202 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Affimed during the second quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

Affimed Stock Performance

About Affimed

AFMD stock opened at $1.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 5.63 and a current ratio of 5.65. The stock has a market cap of $151.81 million, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 2.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.31. Affimed has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $5.84.

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Germany, and rest of Europe. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, which has completed Phase II clinical study for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; in Phase IIa clinical trial for CD30-positive lymphoma; and in Phase I clinical trial for hodgkin lymphoma.

