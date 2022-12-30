Aion Trading Down 5.1% This Week (AION)

Aion (AION) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. One Aion coin can currently be bought for $0.0279 or 0.00000169 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Aion has traded down 5.1% against the dollar. Aion has a total market cap of $13.99 million and approximately $6.49 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.41 or 0.00111405 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.46 or 0.00184350 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006023 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.59 or 0.00064088 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00039415 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000317 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion (CRYPTO:AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

