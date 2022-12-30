Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTLW) Short Interest Update

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTLW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, a drop of 83.9% from the November 30th total of 109,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 121,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ ASTLW traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,396. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.14. Algoma Steel Group has a 52 week low of $0.92 and a 52 week high of $3.70.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LMR Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 116.7% during the third quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 1,421,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,156,000 after acquiring an additional 765,542 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC raised its holdings in Algoma Steel Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 648,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 13,675 shares during the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L acquired a new position in shares of Algoma Steel Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 65,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 12,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000.

