Algorand Price Down 1.9% This Week (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. In the last seven days, Algorand has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00001002 BTC on major exchanges. Algorand has a market cap of $1.19 billion and approximately $43.54 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00065820 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00056382 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00024550 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00007702 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001572 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003643 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000189 BTC.

About Algorand

Algorand (CRYPTO:ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,360,108,574 coins and its circulating supply is 7,137,910,445 coins. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand Foundation is dedicated to fulfilling the global promise of blockchain technology by leveraging the Algorand protocol and open source software, which was initially designed by Silvio Micali and a team of leading scientists. With core beliefs in the establishment of an open, public and permissionless blockchain, the Algorand Foundation has a vision for an inclusive ecosystem that provides an opportunity for everyone to harness the potential of an equitable and truly borderless economy.The Algorand platform is a public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once.Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

