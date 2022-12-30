Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Almaden Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of Almaden Minerals stock opened at $0.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 0.95. Almaden Minerals has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 26.92, a current ratio of 26.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.23.

Get Almaden Minerals alerts:

Institutional Trading of Almaden Minerals

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Almaden Minerals stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,644,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 152,310 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 1.93% of Almaden Minerals worth $948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

About Almaden Minerals

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Almaden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Almaden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.