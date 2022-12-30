Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Altisource Asset Management Stock Performance

Shares of AAMC stock opened at $20.31 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.97. The stock has a market cap of $36.10 million, a PE ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.47. Altisource Asset Management has a 1 year low of $8.65 and a 1 year high of $27.44.

Get Altisource Asset Management alerts:

Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported ($2.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.91 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altisource Asset Management

About Altisource Asset Management

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAMC. Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altisource Asset Management in the first quarter worth $507,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altisource Asset Management in the first quarter worth $430,000. Finally, Accretive Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Altisource Asset Management in the first quarter valued at $182,000. 15.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Altisource Asset Management Corporation is an alternative lending company that provides liquidity and capital to under-served market and portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Altisource Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altisource Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.