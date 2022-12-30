Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.
Altisource Asset Management Stock Performance
Shares of AAMC stock opened at $20.31 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.97. The stock has a market cap of $36.10 million, a PE ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.47. Altisource Asset Management has a 1 year low of $8.65 and a 1 year high of $27.44.
Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported ($2.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.91 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altisource Asset Management
About Altisource Asset Management
Altisource Asset Management Corporation is an alternative lending company that provides liquidity and capital to under-served market and portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Altisource Asset Management (AAMC)
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
- 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Hold for the Long Haul
- Cal-Maine Posts Record Quarter, Remain CALM Income Investors
- Tesla Stock: What the Bulls and the Bears Are Getting Wrong
Receive News & Ratings for Altisource Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altisource Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.