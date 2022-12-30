Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Bought by First City Capital Management Inc.

First City Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,266 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 286.2% during the first quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MO traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.56. The company had a trading volume of 50,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,677,571. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.35 and a 12 month high of $57.05. The stock has a market cap of $81.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.42.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a net margin of 18.61% and a negative return on equity of 345.98%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.25%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 146.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MO shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on Altria Group to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group cut Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.64.

Altria Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Further Reading

