American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Bought by F&V Capital Management LLC

F&V Capital Management LLC raised its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,225 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the quarter. American Electric Power makes up approximately 1.6% of F&V Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $4,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 5.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,377,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,527,297,000 after buying an additional 2,305,001 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 4.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,105,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,792,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,884 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 3.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,000,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,687,000 after purchasing an additional 644,386 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 7.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,830,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,982,000 after purchasing an additional 641,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 3.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,178,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,463,000 after purchasing an additional 230,054 shares in the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $96.01 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.30 and a 52 week high of $105.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.14. The firm has a market cap of $49.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.05. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on AEP shares. Cfra dropped their price target on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America cut American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $101.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Mizuho dropped their target price on American Electric Power from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on American Electric Power from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.82.

About American Electric Power

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.