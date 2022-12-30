Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Position Increased by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 78,128 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,906 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises approximately 3.2% of Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $17,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,329,045 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,445,110,000 after acquiring an additional 668,036 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,504,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,376,579,000 after acquiring an additional 357,413 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,911,384 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,168,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774,223 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,819,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,132,778,000 after acquiring an additional 94,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,380,588 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,059,316,000 after acquiring an additional 117,644 shares during the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amgen Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $263.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $275.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $253.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.68. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $214.39 and a fifty-two week high of $296.67.

Amgen Increases Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 287.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 62.23%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total value of $159,979.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,009 shares in the company, valued at $3,818,661.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on AMGN shares. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $256.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.33.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Stories

