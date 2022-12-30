Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Holdings Boosted by MV Capital Management Inc.

MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.8% during the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 10.9% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 0.4% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 17,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 3.4% during the second quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 4.5% during the second quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADI shares. Cowen lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They set a “positive” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.67.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 69,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,373,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 69,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,373,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Vivek Jain sold 10,791 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.73, for a total transaction of $1,896,302.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,786.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 31,587 shares of company stock valued at $5,420,127 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADI traded down $1.28 on Friday, hitting $162.70. 23,006 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,842,522. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.48 and a 52-week high of $180.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $82.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $159.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.08.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. Research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.58%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

