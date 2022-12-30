Analyzing Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group (NASDAQ:VEDU) and Stride (NYSE:LRN)

Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group (NASDAQ:VEDU – Get Rating) and Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group and Stride, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Stride 0 0 2 0 3.00

Stride has a consensus target price of $47.67, indicating a potential upside of 52.00%. Given Stride’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Stride is more favorable than Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

0.1% of Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.3% of Stride shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of Stride shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group and Stride’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group N/A N/A N/A Stride 5.28% 11.60% 5.68%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group and Stride’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group $5.25 million 3.14 $10,000.00 N/A N/A Stride $1.69 billion 0.80 $107.13 million $2.14 14.65

Stride has higher revenue and earnings than Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group.

Summary

Stride beats Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group

Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. provides private online and in person educational programs and services to Canadian and international students that reside in Canada and internationally. The company's educational programs include Ontario secondary school diploma, career-oriented two-year college and four-year university diploma programs, vocational education programs, and master programs. It also provides educational services, such as immigration and study visa, student housing, career guidance, internship, and entrepreneurship guidance. The company was formerly known as 123 Natural Food Ontario Ltd. and changed its name to Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Markham, Canada. Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. operates as a subsidiary of 3888 Investment Group Limited.

About Stride

Stride, Inc., a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, and support students. The company offers integrated package of systems, services, products, and professional expertise to support a virtual or blended public school; individual online courses and supplemental educational products; and products and services for the general education market focused on subjects, including math, English, science, and history for kindergarten through twelfth grade students. It also provides career learning products and services that are focused on developing skills to enter in industries, including information technology, health care, and business; and focused post-secondary career learning programs, which include skills training for software engineering, healthcare, and medical fields to adult learners under Galvanize, Tech Elevator, and MedCerts brand names, as well as provides staffing and talent development services to employers. Stride, Inc. serves public and private schools, school districts, charter boards, consumers, employers, and government agencies. The company was formerly known as K12 Inc. and changed its name to Stride, Inc. in December 2020. Stride, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

