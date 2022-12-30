Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Stock Price Up 2.7%

Shares of Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) rose 2.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.27 and last traded at $2.27. Approximately 4,729 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,186,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.21.

ANGI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Angi in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Angi from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Angi to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Angi from $6.00 to $3.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Angi from $8.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Angi presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.01.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Angi ( NASDAQ:ANGI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). Angi had a negative net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 9.09%. The business had revenue of $498.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Angi Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANGI. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Angi by 4.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 161,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Angi by 5.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 4,137 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Angi during the first quarter worth about $1,196,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Angi during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Angi by 1.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 564,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,199,000 after acquiring an additional 5,914 shares during the period. 11.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. Its Angi Ads business, which connects consumers with service professionals for local services through the Angi nationwide online directory of service professionals in various service categories; provides consumers with valuable tools, services, and content, including verified reviews, to help them research, shop, and hire for local services; and sells term-based website, and mobile and digital magazine advertising to service professionals, as well as provides quoting, invoicing, and payment services.

