Annapolis Financial Services LLC Has $15.28 Million Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 123,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,374 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 5.6% of Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $15,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Strategies Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 2,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 23,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

VTV opened at $140.68 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $122.54 and a 1-year high of $151.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $140.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.96.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.