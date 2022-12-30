Annapolis Financial Services LLC Has $286,000 Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,558 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 4,767 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Carson Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 3.1% in the second quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 6,754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 3.3% in the second quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,736 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.7% in the second quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 12,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 0.3% in the second quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 65,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,112,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TFC shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Truist Financial from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Truist Financial from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Truist Financial to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Truist Financial from $48.50 to $47.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.97.

Truist Financial Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $43.20 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $68.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.97 and its 200 day moving average is $46.14. The firm has a market cap of $57.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.07.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.02). Truist Financial had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 47.71%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

