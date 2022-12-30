Annapolis Financial Services LLC Has $417,000 Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC lessened its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tevis Investment Management raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PNC shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Compass Point lowered their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $176.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.84.

In related news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 2,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total transaction of $452,316.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,527 shares in the company, valued at $3,277,340.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $157.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $158.78 and a 200 day moving average of $159.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.16. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.52 and a 12-month high of $228.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, November 5th. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.25%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

