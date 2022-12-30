Annapolis Financial Services LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC decreased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $2,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 166.7% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 450.0% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the third quarter worth $54,000.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock opened at $242.96 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $245.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $240.16. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $217.39 and a twelve month high of $286.72.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

