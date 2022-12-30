APCM Wealth Management for Individuals Grows Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

APCM Wealth Management for Individuals increased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,511 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals’ holdings in AT&T were worth $621,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the second quarter worth $26,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Win Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 165.8% during the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. 51.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on T shares. Argus upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on AT&T from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Truist Financial raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.39.

AT&T Price Performance

T stock opened at $18.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.61. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.46 and a 1 year high of $21.53.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. AT&T had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.11%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

