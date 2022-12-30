Apollo Currency Hits One Day Trading Volume of $713,546.46 (APL)

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. During the last week, Apollo Currency has traded up 3.6% against the dollar. One Apollo Currency coin can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Apollo Currency has a market cap of $11.06 million and approximately $713,546.46 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.86 or 0.00065479 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00056352 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001004 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00024527 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00007652 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001577 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003622 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Apollo Currency Profile

Apollo Currency uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. The official website for Apollo Currency is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Apollo Currency is apollofintech.medium.com.

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users.Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollo Currency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Apollo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

