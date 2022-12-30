Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Holdings Boosted by Platform Technology Partners

Platform Technology Partners lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. Apollo Global Management comprises 1.8% of Platform Technology Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $3,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 20.2% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,415,000 after purchasing an additional 11,816 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 52.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 324,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,094,000 after purchasing an additional 111,680 shares in the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 14.9% during the second quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 6,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 6.2% in the second quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 4,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 68.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

Apollo Global Management stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.31. 17,686 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,084,000. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.62 and a 12-month high of $74.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.35 and its 200-day moving average is $56.42.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $670.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.08 million. Apollo Global Management had a positive return on equity of 64.38% and a negative net margin of 48.54%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -28.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APO has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Apollo Global Management from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Apollo Global Management to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.88, for a total value of $1,297,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 431,486 shares in the company, valued at $27,994,811.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.