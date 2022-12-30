Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Purchased by Cubic Asset Management LLC

Cubic Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,042 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 4,934 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 3.1% in the second quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,293 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 10.0% during the second quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. My Personal CFO LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,261 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. 75.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $95.78. The company had a trading volume of 25,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,976,734. The stock has a market cap of $80.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.55. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.12 and a 1-year high of $167.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 56.62%. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.98%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMAT shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Applied Materials from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.65.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

