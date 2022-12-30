Aragon Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $95.05 Million (ANT)

Aragon (ANT) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 30th. Aragon has a total market cap of $95.05 million and $9.16 million worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Aragon has traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Aragon token can currently be purchased for about $2.20 or 0.00013277 BTC on exchanges.
About Aragon
Aragon’s genesis date was May 5th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 45,094,973 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,166,031 tokens. The Reddit community for Aragon is https://reddit.com/r/aragonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Aragon is blog.aragon.org. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @aragonproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Aragon is aragon.org.
Buying and Selling Aragon
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aragon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aragon using one of the exchanges listed above.
