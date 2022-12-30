Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 703 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up about 1.7% of Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $2,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 27,039.0% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,918,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 3,903,893 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,445,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,500 shares during the period. Cowa LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4,837.6% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 993,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,817,000 after purchasing an additional 973,182 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 208.3% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,209,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,576,000 after purchasing an additional 817,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,623,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,629,622,000 after buying an additional 630,526 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded down $2.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $240.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,477,719. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $217.39 and a 12-month high of $286.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $245.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.16.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

