Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MCHP. Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in Microchip Technology by 1.7% during the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 9,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 7,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 28.2% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Microchip Technology by 48.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on MCHP. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $92.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.50.

Microchip Technology Stock Down 1.7 %

MCHP stock traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.25. 5,762 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,067,965. The company has a market capitalization of $38.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $54.33 and a twelve month high of $88.97.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 47.90% and a net margin of 24.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.328 per share. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 40.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 927 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $59,828.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,355.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.