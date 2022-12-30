Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 125 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,612 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NSC. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NSC. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Cowen dropped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $247.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Norfolk Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $221.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $282.00 to $278.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.33.

Insider Activity at Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total transaction of $516,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,158 shares in the company, valued at $7,791,319.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total value of $5,227,806.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,001 shares in the company, valued at $246,005.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total transaction of $516,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,791,319.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock traded down $2.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $245.97. 1,124 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,148,069. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $203.65 and a 52-week high of $299.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.22. The company has a market capitalization of $56.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.33.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The railroad operator reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.46. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 26.21%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.79 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 36.47%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.