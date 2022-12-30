Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 274 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Charles Schwab by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 73.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SCHW. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup began coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.75.

SCHW traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $82.76. The company had a trading volume of 15,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,161,565. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.22 and its 200 day moving average is $72.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $150.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.99. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.35 and a fifty-two week high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 34.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.75%.

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 132,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $10,519,103.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 31,111,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,478,338,584.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 1,463 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total transaction of $117,098.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,803 shares in the company, valued at $144,312.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 132,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $10,519,103.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 31,111,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,478,338,584.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 601,293 shares of company stock valued at $47,659,759. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

