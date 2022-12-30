Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 400 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,435 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 3.1% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 3,409 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,096,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares during the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 8,322 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson boosted its position in Danaher by 9.3% during the third quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 2,427 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.60, for a total value of $2,534,832.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,061,366.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.60, for a total value of $2,534,832.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,498 shares in the company, valued at $19,061,366.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total value of $126,465.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,097,655.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,038 shares of company stock valued at $10,550,749. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Danaher Trading Down 0.7 %

Several research analysts recently commented on DHR shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Danaher from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Danaher to $315.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Benchmark lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.15.

Shares of DHR traded down $1.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $264.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,031,374. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $233.71 and a 52-week high of $331.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $261.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $266.65. The firm has a market cap of $192.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.83.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.32. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 21.65%. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.05%.

Danaher Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

See Also

