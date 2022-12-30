Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 749 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 77,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 749 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF comprises about 3.0% of Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $3,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 7,901.8% during the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,500,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,656,000 after buying an additional 6,419,434 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 5,512.3% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,410,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,332,113 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the second quarter valued at about $207,794,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 27.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,980,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the second quarter worth about $99,982,000.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:SCHP traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $51.74. The stock had a trading volume of 24,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,006,910. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $51.47 and a 1 year high of $63.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.20.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.