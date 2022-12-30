Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Snider Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 9,477.3% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 14,448,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,956,000 after buying an additional 14,297,496 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Bank of America by 3,474.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,658,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $480,579,000 after acquiring an additional 11,332,721 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the first quarter worth about $395,481,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 591,207,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,369,557,000 after purchasing an additional 5,015,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 162.6% during the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,983,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,705,421 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.91.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Bank of America stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.03. 92,077 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,129,708. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $29.31 and a 12 month high of $50.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.75.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 26.52%. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

