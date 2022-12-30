Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $4,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 19,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.3% in the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 30.6% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 15.3% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 78.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADM has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.18.

Insider Activity

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 26,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total value of $2,531,512.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 284,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,538,293.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 26,198 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total value of $2,531,512.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 284,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,538,293.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total value of $28,014,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,551,185.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 352,396 shares of company stock valued at $32,972,495 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $92.38. The company had a trading volume of 5,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,600,580. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $65.64 and a fifty-two week high of $98.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $50.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.84.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $24.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.21 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 17.75%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is presently 22.07%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.