Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Shares Down 3.3%

Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) shares traded down 3.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.32 and last traded at $9.43. 2,570 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 431,384 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arhaus in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on Arhaus to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Arhaus from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arhaus currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

Get Arhaus alerts:

Arhaus Trading Down 2.7 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arhaus

Arhaus ( NASDAQ:ARHS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $320.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.10 million. Arhaus had a return on equity of 101.46% and a net margin of 8.82%. On average, analysts predict that Arhaus, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARHS. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Arhaus during the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Veritable L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Arhaus in the first quarter worth $155,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arhaus in the first quarter worth $749,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arhaus by 28.1% in the first quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Arhaus by 38.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 10,258 shares during the period. 30.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Arhaus

(Get Rating)

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases and modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products include outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arhaus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arhaus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.