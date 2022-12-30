Ark (ARK) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $2.80 Million

Ark (ARK) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. Ark has a total market capitalization of $40.00 million and approximately $2.80 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ark has traded down 12.5% against the US dollar. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00001421 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00007557 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00027585 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000328 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00005193 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00004365 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00004143 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004910 BTC.

About Ark

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 169,776,776 coins and its circulating supply is 170,083,138 coins. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official website is ark.io.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place.Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

