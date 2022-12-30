Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) Given a €3.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €3.00 ($3.19) target price on Aroundtown (ETR:AT1 – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

AT1 has been the topic of several other research reports. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €5.20 ($5.53) price target on Aroundtown in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.00 ($3.19) price target on Aroundtown in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays set a €2.70 ($2.87) price target on Aroundtown in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Baader Bank set a €4.80 ($5.11) target price on Aroundtown in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.20 ($2.34) target price on Aroundtown in a research note on Thursday, December 15th.

Aroundtown Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of ETR:AT1 opened at €2.21 ($2.35) on Monday. Aroundtown has a 52-week low of €1.73 ($1.84) and a 52-week high of €5.73 ($6.09). The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €2.28 and a 200-day moving average price of €2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.94, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.24.

Aroundtown Company Profile

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

