Ascendant Resources (TSE:ASND) Shares Up 2.2%

Ascendant Resources Inc. (TSE:ASND – Get Rating) shares shot up 2.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23. 188,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 109% from the average session volume of 90,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$0.45 price objective (up from C$0.35) on shares of Ascendant Resources in a report on Tuesday, November 29th.

Get Ascendant Resources alerts:

Ascendant Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$31.06 million and a PE ratio of -3.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 385.50.

About Ascendant Resources

Ascendant Resources Inc, a mining company, explores for and develops mineral properties. The company explores for zinc, copper, lead, tin, silver, gold, and other metals. It holds 50% interest in the Lagoa Salgada volcanogenic massive sulphide project, which covers an area of 10,700 hectares located on the Iberian Pyrite Belt in Portugal.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendant Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendant Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.