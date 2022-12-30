ASD (ASD) Trading Down 5.4% Over Last Week

ASD (ASD) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. In the last seven days, ASD has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. ASD has a market cap of $38.60 million and approximately $1.76 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ASD token can now be purchased for about $0.0584 or 0.00000352 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About ASD

ASD (ASD) is a token. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ASD is medium.com/bitmax-io. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. ASD’s official website is ascendex.com.

Buying and Selling ASD

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.0576699 USD and is up 0.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,805,163.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

