ASD Price Tops $0.0580 (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 29th. ASD has a market cap of $38.28 million and approximately $1.80 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ASD has traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar. One ASD token can now be bought for $0.0580 or 0.00000349 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00012431 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00037313 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00036196 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 42.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001087 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006001 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00018991 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.59 or 0.00226500 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003855 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000090 BTC.

ASD Token Profile

ASD is a token. It was first traded on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. ASD’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io. ASD’s official website is ascendex.com. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ASD

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.05743023 USD and is down -2.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,909,981.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

