ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZF) Trading Down 0.4%

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZF – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $21.57 and last traded at $21.83. Approximately 1,650 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 3,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.91.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Trading Down 0.4 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.10.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Company Profile

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, access control devices, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

