Augur Price Reaches $4.23 on Major Exchanges (REP)

Augur (REP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. Augur has a market capitalization of $46.56 million and approximately $2.98 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Augur token can now be purchased for approximately $4.23 or 0.00025616 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Augur has traded down 11% against the dollar.
About Augur
Augur’s genesis date was November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Augur is https://reddit.com/r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Augur’s official Twitter account is @augurproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Augur is www.augur.net.
Augur Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Augur should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Augur using one of the exchanges listed above.
