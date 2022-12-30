Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Avangrid to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Avangrid from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Avangrid from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.80.

Avangrid Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE AGR opened at $43.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.40. Avangrid has a 12 month low of $37.64 and a 12 month high of $51.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.78.

Avangrid Announces Dividend

Avangrid ( NYSE:AGR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 11.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Avangrid will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.86%.

Institutional Trading of Avangrid

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 14,052.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 783,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,114,000 after buying an additional 777,516 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 7,578.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 536,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,765,000 after buying an additional 529,978 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 506.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 625,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,075,000 after buying an additional 522,200 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 9,303.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 527,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,313,000 after buying an additional 521,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 1,260.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 347,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,894,000 after buying an additional 321,958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.96% of the company’s stock.

About Avangrid

(Get Rating)

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

Featured Stories

