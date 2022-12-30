Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) Shares Purchased by Annapolis Financial Services LLC

Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Get Rating) by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,642 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,698 shares during the period. Avantis International Equity ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Annapolis Financial Services LLC owned 0.27% of Avantis International Equity ETF worth $4,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 47,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Vista Capital Partners Inc. grew its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis International Equity ETF Price Performance

AVDE stock opened at $53.61 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.00. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $44.63 and a 52-week high of $64.85.

