Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Litchfield Hills Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aviat Networks in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Aviat Networks from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Aviat Networks in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.33.

Get Aviat Networks alerts:

Aviat Networks Price Performance

Shares of AVNW traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,836. Aviat Networks has a fifty-two week low of $23.88 and a fifty-two week high of $35.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aviat Networks

Aviat Networks ( NASDAQ:AVNW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.07). Aviat Networks had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 4.41%. The business had revenue of $81.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.30 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aviat Networks will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVNW. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aviat Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Aviat Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. New Century Advisors LLC lifted its position in Aviat Networks by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aviat Networks by 2,982.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,021 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,923 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aviat Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. 68.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aviat Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aviat Networks, Inc provides microwave networking solutions in North America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outdoor, indoor, and split-mount radios; microwave routers and switches; microwave trunking; element management products; and software products, such as aviat design, frequency assurance software, and health assurance software.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aviat Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviat Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.